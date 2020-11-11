PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|digitisation-amid-covid-19-centre-likely-to-amend-copyright-act-report-6101171.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 125
MGB : 110

Need 12 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Digitisation amid COVID-19 | Centre likely to amend Copyright Act: Report

Certain provisions of the Act may be “decriminalised to improve business and unclog legal processes.”

Moneycontrol News

The Centre has reached out to the creative industry seeking their inputs as it considers amending the Copyright Act due to accelerated shift to online platforms and digitisation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is part of our continuous process of reforms wherein we consult industry,” an official told The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

Further, certain provisions may also be “decriminalised to improve business and unclog legal processes.” This is being examined by the Department of Promotion for Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

The Copyright Act, 1957, provisions for rights of creators in areas such as artistic works, drama, films, literature, music and sound.

It was last amended in 2012 to protect intellectual property rights (IPR) of Indian artists in line with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Treaty on Copyright and the WIPO Treaty on Performances and Phonograms.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 10:06 am

tags #amendment #Business #Copyright Act #coronavirus #India #Legal #rights

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.