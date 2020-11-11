Digitisation amid COVID-19 | Centre likely to amend Copyright Act: Report

The Centre has reached out to the creative industry seeking their inputs as it considers amending the Copyright Act due to accelerated shift to online platforms and digitisation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is part of our continuous process of reforms wherein we consult industry,” an official told The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Further, certain provisions may also be “decriminalised to improve business and unclog legal processes.” This is being examined by the Department of Promotion for Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The Copyright Act, 1957, provisions for rights of creators in areas such as artistic works, drama, films, literature, music and sound.

It was last amended in 2012 to protect intellectual property rights (IPR) of Indian artists in line with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Treaty on Copyright and the WIPO Treaty on Performances and Phonograms.