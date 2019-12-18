Devesh Srivastava takes charge as CMD of GIC Re

Srivastava name was recommended by Banks Board Bureau in August this year, and the government issued notification for his appointment on Tuesday.
Devesh Srivastava on December 18 took charge as the Chairman and Managing director of General Insurance Corporation of India.
Srivastava name was recommended by Banks Board Bureau in August this year, and the government issued notification for his appointment on Tuesday.
Srivastava, a direct recruit officer of 1987 batch, began his career with Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. Subsequently, his services were transferred to GIC in 1999.
He holds a post graduate degree in Physics.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 04:55 pm