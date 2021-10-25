MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Delhi court grants bail to directors of realty company Parsvnath Developers in cheating case

Directors of Parsvnath Developers were granted bail on October 23 after they appeared before the court in the case of cheating and criminal breach of trust

PTI
Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

A Delhi court has granted bail to the directors of a real estate company accused of duping an associate professor of Rs 10 lakh after promising to give him a flat in one of its housing projects that had no approval from authorities.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Saroha on October 23 granted bail to the directors of Parsvnath Developers — Pradeep Kumar Jain, Rajeev Jain and Sanjeev Kumar Jain — after they appeared before the court in pursuance to summons issued against them earlier in the case of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Dr SK Goyal, an associate professor in Delhi University, had alleged in his complaint, filed by advocate Namit Saxena, that the accused duped him into giving money for a real estate project in Delhi for which the Parsvnath Group had no sanction for approval.

The court granted relief to the accused on sureties of Rs 50,000 each on the ground that they were not arrested during investigation.

After investigating, the Delhi Police filed a charge sheet before the court against the company and its directors.

Close

The accused, who were summoned by the court after the judge took cognisance of the charge sheet, moved bail application after appearing before it on October 23.

The application was opposed by Saxena, who alleged that the accused have duped other people as well of crores of rupees.
PTI
Tags: #Business #company #court #India #Legal #Parsvnath Developers #Real Estate
first published: Oct 25, 2021 10:36 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.