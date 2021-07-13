DCB Q1 Net Profit may dip 9.4% YoY to Rs. 71.9 cr: ICICI Direct

DCB Bank | Apax Global Alpha sold 37.73 lakh equity shares in the bank at Rs 110.19 per share on the NSE.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking & Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects DCB to report net profit at Rs. 71.9 crore down 9.4% year-on-year (down 7.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 5.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 323.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 7.2% Y-o-Y (down 0.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 204.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More