Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 29: Bitcoin, Ethereum in the green

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 29 as the global crypto market cap increased 2.92 percent to $941.84 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume increased 9.63 percent over the last 24 hours to $84.32 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.94 billion, which is 5.86 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $77.83 billion, which is 92.30 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.57 percent, which is a increase of 0.32 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,38,669 1.81% Ethereum 1,14,283.9 2.86% Tether 85.72 -0.03% Cardano 37.5 0.14% Binance Coin 22,261.00 -0.13% XRP 37.9 3.88% Polkadot 565 2.72% Dogecoin 5.1499 2.96%