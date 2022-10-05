Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 5: Bitcoin up over 2%, Dogecoin biggest gainer

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 5 as the global crypto market-cap rose 2.59 percent to $965.29 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume jumped 16 percent over the last 24 hours to $60.62 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.52 billion, which is 5.82 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $56.28 billion, which is 92.85 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin traded over Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 40.16 percent, which is an increase of 0.37 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.As of 8:15 am on October 5, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,99,007
|2.93%
|Ethereum
|1,13,500
|0.62%
|Tether
|84.59
|-1.37%
|Cardano
|37.11
|1.68%
|Binance Coin
|24,459
|2.19%
|XRP
|40.09
|2.8%
|Polkadot
|561.09
|3.54%
|Dogecoin
|5.34
|6.78%