Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 27: MCap swells to $1 trillion; Bitcoin, Ether trade higher, Dogecoin biggest gainer

Representative image.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 27 as the global crypto market-cap rose 2.61 percent to $1 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 15.99 percent to $103.07 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.18 billion, which is 4.05 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $92.20 billion, which is 89.45 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered over Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.72 percent, which is a decrease of 0.03 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,62,000 2.44% Ether 1,32,920 6.08% Tether 86.36 0.34% Cardano 33.00 -1.49% Binance Coin 24,700.84 -0.79% XRP 40.91 4.73% Polkadot 555 0.94% Dogecoin 6.15 16.47%