Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 11: Bitcoin up 3%, Ethereum jumps 9%; Dogecoin top gainer

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 11 as the global crypto market cap increased 7.58 percent to $869.62 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume dropped 23.74 percent to $144.29 billion over the last 24 hours.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.88 billion, which is 4.77 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $140.42 billion, which is 97.32 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 15 lakh, with a dominance of currently 38.14 percent, which is a decrease of 0.24 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
In other news, U.S. cryptocurrency broker Genesis Trading disclosed its derivatives business has approximately $175 million in locked funds on FTX, the company said Thursday in a Twitter post. Read more here.
As of 7:48 am on November 11, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|15,40,313
|3.62%
|Ethereum
|1,17,050.0
|9.59%
|Tether
|88.86
|-2.22%
|Cardano
|32.9000
|10.4%
|Binance Coin
|26,036.60
|0.14%
|XRP
|34.0000
|10.78%
|Polkadot
|542.01
|10.38%
|Dogecoin
|8.0100
|16.08%