    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 11: Bitcoin up 3%, Ethereum jumps 9%; Dogecoin top gainer

    The total crypto market volume dropped 23.74 percent to $144.29 billion over the last 24 hours

    November 11, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 11 as the  global crypto market cap increased 7.58 percent to $869.62 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume dropped 23.74 percent to $144.29 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.88 billion, which is 4.77 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $140.42 billion, which is 97.32 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 15 lakh, with a dominance of  currently 38.14 percent, which is a decrease of 0.24 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    In other news, U.S. cryptocurrency broker Genesis Trading disclosed its derivatives business has approximately $175 million in locked funds on FTX, the company said Thursday in a Twitter post. Read more here.

    As of 7:48 am on November 11, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin15,40,3133.62%
    Ethereum1,17,050.09.59%
    Tether88.86-2.22%
    Cardano32.900010.4%
    Binance Coin26,036.600.14%
    XRP34.000010.78%
    Polkadot542.0110.38%
    Dogecoin8.010016.08%
