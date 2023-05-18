Top cryptocurrency prices on May 18: Major crypto in red, Bitcoin over Rs 23 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on May 18 as the global crypto market cap increased by 0.61 percent to $1.14 trillion over the previous day.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on May 18 as the global crypto market cap increased by 0.61 percent to $1.14 trillion over the previous day. In the last 24 hours, the market volume increased by 20.56 percent to $33.58 billion. The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $2.35 billion, which is 7.01 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stablecoins is now $30.18 billion, which is 91.76 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.52 percent, an increase of 0.16 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

At 9:30 am on May 18, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):