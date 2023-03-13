English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Top cryptocurrency prices on March 13: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other major cryptos in green

    Volume of all stable coins is at $73.07 billion, which is 102.08 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volumes. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.30 percent, registering an increase of 0.47 percent over the day.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 13, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on March 13 as the global crypto market cap increased 8.22 percent to $1.03 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $71.58 Billion an increase of 14.01 percent.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.45 billion, which is 9.02 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volumes. Volume of all stable coins is at $73.07 billion, which is 102.08 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volumes. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.30 percent, registering an increase of 0.47 percent over the day.

    As of 7:59 am on March 13, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H
    Tether USD87.66-1.5%
    Bitcoin19,25,0015.76%
    Ripple32.1900-0.95%
    Ethereum1,36,101.70.73%
    Dogecoin6.57814.71%
    WazirX Token13.804.94%

     

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #crypto prices today #crytpocurrency
    first published: Mar 13, 2023 08:19 am