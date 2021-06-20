Top cryptocurrency prices on June 20: Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin and more

Bitcoin (Image: Reuters)

Bitcoin, ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies are currently trading in the red.

The market capitalisation of the global cryptocurrency market is currently $1.47 trillion, 2.63 percent lower than yesterday.

China's crackdown on cryptocurrency mining has extended to the southwest province of Sichuan, where authorities ordered cryptocurrency mining projects closed in the major mining centre, Reuters has reported.

At 8.00 am IST on June 20, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com)

> Bitcoin: $35,353.96 (-1.83 percent)

> Ethereum: $2,162.61 (-3.28 percent)

> Tether: $1.00 (-0.04 percent)

> Binance Coin: $331.97 (-2.09 percent)

> Cardano: $1.38 (-4.02 percent)

> Dogecoin: $0.2814 (-4.60 percent)

> XRP: $0.7425 (-7.41 percent)

> USD Coin: $1.00 (-0.04 percent)

> Polkadot: $20.06 (-5.90 percent)

> Uniswap : $19.50 (-5.29 percent)

You can also check the prices at Coinbase and cryptocurrency news platform CoinDesk.