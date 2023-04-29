Top cryptocurrency prices on April 29: Major cryptocurrencies trade in green, Bitcoin hovers around $25,000

The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $38.03 billion, which makes a 22.85 percent increase.

Major cryptocurrencies are trading in green and Bitcoin is hovering around the $25,000 mark on April 29.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.36 billion which is ,11.46% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $34.97 billion, which is 91.95% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 47.10%, a decrease of 0.07% over the day.

At 8:01 am on April 29, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):