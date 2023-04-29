English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Top cryptocurrency prices on April 29: Major cryptocurrencies trade in green, Bitcoin hovers around $25,000

    The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $38.03 billion, which makes a 22.85 percent increase.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 29, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST
    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 47.10%, a decrease of 0.07% over the day.

    The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $38.03 billion, which makes a 22.85 percent increase.

    Major cryptocurrencies are trading in green and Bitcoin is hovering around the $25,000 mark on April 29.

    The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $38.03 billion, which makes a 22.85 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.36 billion which is ,11.46% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $34.97 billion, which is 91.95% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Also Read | Crypto must end anonymity for illicit finance, US regulator says

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 47.10%, a decrease of 0.07% over the day.

    At 8:01 am on April 29, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H (%)
    Bitcoin25,68,000   0.11
    Tether USD87.83-0.47
    Ethereum1,67,202  0.6
    Ripple41.5250   1.28
    Binance Coin27,950.14-4.05

     

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Binance Coin #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #India
    first published: Apr 29, 2023 08:16 am