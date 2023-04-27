English
    Top cryptocurrency prices on April 27: Bitcoin maintains $28,000 mark, Ethereum gains nearly 4% in the last 24 hours

    The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $67.65 billion, which makes a 66.80% increase.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 27, 2023 / 07:13 AM IST
    Top cryptocurrency prices on April 27

    Bitcoin and other crypto tokens are trading largely higher on Thursday. Bitcoin has maintained the $28,000 mark and is trading more than 4% higher as of 7 am IST.

    The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $67.65 billion, which makes a 66.80% increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.04B, 7.45% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $61.03 billion, which is 90.21% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.75%, an increase of 0.40% over the day.

    At 7:10 am on April 27, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H (%)
    Bitcoin25,26,082-0.55
    Tether USD88.72-0.38
    Ethereum1,70,839.9+3.85
    Ripple40.2101-2.50
    Binance Coin29,302.01+0.00

