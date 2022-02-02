Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

National Buzz

'Budget 2022: Crypto gets a backdoor entry in India



On February 1, while announcing the Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman announced that income from 'virtual assets' will be taxed at 30% and one percent TDS (tax deducted at source) will be deducted on these investments. The government defines virtual assets as any instrument, generated through cryptographic means providing a digital representation. In simple words, it includes all private cryptocurrencies. Unlike gains from equities held for a certain period, gains from crypto trades will not attract different tax slabs based on how long they are held. This will be applicable starting April 1, 2023, and the taxes will be levied from the assessment year FY24. Read more here.

