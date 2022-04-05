English
    Last Updated : April 05, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules, and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today on April 5: Bitcoin inches up, Dogecoin biggest gainer


      The global crypto market cap is $2.16 trillion, a 0.72 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $107.37 billion, an increase of 13.99 percent. The total volume in DeFi is currently $14.35 billion, 13.36 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $88.89 billion, which is 82.79 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 36.55 lakh with a dominance of 40.98 percent. This is a 0.31 percent increase over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data. Read more here.

    • Policy Central

      Intel Launches New Bitcoin Mining Chips Focused on Sustainability


      Intel launched its “Intel Blockscale ASIC,” a second-generation Bitcoin mining chip announced in February. The chip features a 580 GH/s (gigahashes per second) hash rate, while consuming just 26 J/TH (joules per terahash), making it much more efficient. Hash rate measures how quickly a miner can generate answers to Bitcoin’s next block, while joules per terahash measure how much energy is consumed to produce every terahash. A terahash is one trillion hashes. Read more here.

    • NFT Centre

      Justin Aversano Announces Plan for Physical NFT Gallery in Santa Monica


      Many physical art galleries have put on NFT exhibits in the past year. Recently, at the Non Fungible Conference in Lisbon, the NFT artist Justin Aversano announced he will open one in California. Aversano became very popular last year with his photo project Twin Flames, which photographed twins across the world and generated millions of dollars in sales, making his photography among the most expensive ever sold. Aversano already has experience with his NFTs showing up at physical galleries: Christie’s auctioned one of his works last October. Now the photographer will set up physical spaces to exhibit his photography NFTs—in an attempt, he says, to bridge the chasm between meatspace and metaverse. Read here.

