Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules, and more

Justin Aversano Announces Plan for Physical NFT Gallery in Santa Monica



Many physical art galleries have put on NFT exhibits in the past year. Recently, at the Non Fungible Conference in Lisbon, the NFT artist Justin Aversano announced he will open one in California. Aversano became very popular last year with his photo project Twin Flames, which photographed twins across the world and generated millions of dollars in sales, making his photography among the most expensive ever sold. Aversano already has experience with his NFTs showing up at physical galleries: Christie’s auctioned one of his works last October. Now the photographer will set up physical spaces to exhibit his photography NFTs—in an attempt, he says, to bridge the chasm between meatspace and metaverse. Read here.