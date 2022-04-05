Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 5: Bitcoin up, Dogecoin biggest gainer

Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on April 5. The global crypto market cap is $2.16 trillion, a 0.72 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $107.37 billion, an increase of 13.99 percent.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $14.35 billion, 13.36 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $88.89 billion, which is 82.79 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 36.55 lakh with a dominance of 40.98 percent. This is a 0.31 percent increase over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data.

In other news, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) have unearthed Rs 2.2 crore payment through cryptocurrency in 11 drug trafficking cases, Parliament was informed on April 4.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary said the government is taking steps like conducting training for the field officers on cyber and forensic technologies and on the collection of evidence through electronic means to check such usage.

"NCB and CBIC have unearthed the payment of about Rs. 2.2 crore through cryptocurrency in 11 cases linked to drug trafficking,” he stated.

The minister also listed regular liasioning with technical experts, coordination with foreign drug law enforcement agencies and assistance to states for procuring equipment including electronic surveillance systems as steps taken by the government to check the usage of cryptocurrency in drug trafficking.

In other news, a 30-year-old crypto billionaire wants to give his fortune away. Sam Bankman-Fried runs cryptocurrency exchange FTX which has partnered the Ukrainian government to help raise crypto funds and redirect donations to the country's central bank.

Notably, Bankman-Fried is one of the richest people in the world, with a fortune of more than $20 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after venture capitalists recently invested in FTX and its US arm at a combined $40 billion valuation.

For all his wealth, his core philosophy remains the same — keep enough money to maintain a comfortable life: 1 percent of his earnings or minimum $100,000 a year. Other than that, he still plans to give it all away—every dollar, or Bitcoin, as the case may be.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 36,55,306 1.88% Ethereum 3,65,000 -1.5% Tether 78.46 0.78% Cardano 95.3373 3.85% Binance Coin 35, 401 1.93% XRP 65.0777 -0.07% Polkadot 1,796.59 0.61% Dogecoin 11.7658 4.91%