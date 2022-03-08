Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Policy Central

Biden Crypto Executive Order Coming 'This Week': Report



US President Joe Biden is ready to sign a long-awaited executive order related to cryptocurrency regulations this week, according to a report today from Bloomberg based on anonymous sources. According to the report, "The order will direct federal agencies to examine potential regulatory changes, as well as the national security and economic impact of digital assets." The executive order will reportedly help coordinate the role of agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission on cryptocurrency. Industry actors have long complained that guidance from the SEC and other agencies has been unhelpful as they seek to be compliant with US law. Read more here.