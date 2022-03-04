Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Ethereum Buzz

Ethereum's Infura Cuts Off Users to Separatist Areas in Ukraine, Accidentally Blocks Venezuela



Venezuelan users of two major ConsenSys software products, MetaMask and Infura, found themselves all but cut off from the Ethereum network today, with many reporting they had been blocked from their wallets. But the blockade wasn't meant for them, but rather was the result of adding IP addresses from two separatist regions in Ukraine: Donetsk and Luhansk. Infura, which hosts Ethereum nodes and operates blockchain infrastructure on behalf of companies, says the problem was accidental and has been resolved. It came about, Infura says, due to accidentally reconfiguring settings "more broadly than they needed to be" to comply with "new sanctions directives." Read here.

