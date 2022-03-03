Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

NFT Mania

Bob Dylan and Miles Davis NFTs Planned as Sony and Universal Join Solana Marketplace Snowcrash



Snowcrash, a startup focused on the Solana blockchain, has announced that Sony Music and Universal Music Group will be a part of its upcoming platform, which later this year is planning Bob Dylan and Miles Davis NFT drops. The music industry has taken a strong interest in NFTs as a way to further monetise artists and content, with musicians like Dolly Parton, Steve Aoki, Kings of Leon, and 3lau cultivating NFT-focused brands. Snowcrash will be competing against other Solana-based NFT marketplaces like Solanart and Solsea. OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, saw nearly $3.6 billion in sales last month, but currently only offers NFTs minted on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains. Read more here.