Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Cryptocurrency Buzz

CryptoPunks Owner Boasts of 'Rugging' Sotheby's, NFT Auction Canceled



In 2021, about $570,000 in Bitcoin donations went to pro-military Ukrainian groups. Yesterday, almost $400,000 in BTC has been sent to just one of those organizations, "Come Back Alive," according to an analysis from U.K.-based blockchain analytics firm Elliptic. This group provides support to the Ukrainian army by supporting their soldiers,"

“They've received very, very small amounts of donations since August 2021—not very much at all; maybe like $4 or $5K a month. And then suddenly it just shot up starting about the 22nd of February," reported Elliptic. From the Ukrainians’ perspective, funding is urgently needed. On Wednesday, after a monthslong buildup of Russian troops on the border, President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, euphemistically calling the invasion a “special military operation." Ukrainian organizations adopted crowdfunding tactics back in 2014 when Russia-aligned President Viktor Yanukovych was removed from office during the Maidan Revolution. Read more here.