    Last Updated : February 20, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today : Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche register a marginal dip


      In rupee terms, Bitcoin fell 1.31 percent to trade at Rs 33,84,999, while Ethereum dipped 1.44 percent to Rs 2,40,000. Cardano was down 1.33 percent to Rs 83.86 and Avalanche fell 0.57 percent to Rs 7,285.7. Polkadot fell 1.74 percent to Rs 1,508 and Litecoin was down 2.63 percent to Rs 9,792.5 in the last 24 hours. Tether was up 0.09 percent to Rs 78.27. Read more here.

      Italy Formally Lays Out Crypto Firms' New AML Requirements


      Italy has published new anti-money laundering (AML) rules for crypto firms. The rules, which were approved in January, outline registration and reporting requirements for virtual asset service providers (VASP) that align with the European Union’s fifth AML directive and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) guidelines for crypto firms. Their publication in Italy’s formal journal of record indicates the rules are ready to take effect. Read more here.

      Lehman Brothers Bargain Hunter Bob Diamond Now Paying Up for Crypto


      Bob Diamond made his reputation on Wall Street by boldly buying key assets from Lehman Brothers at a bargain price following the subprime mortgage crisis, back when he was the president of the giant British bank Barclays. Now he’s paying top dollar to try to replicate that success in the digital assets market. His latest dramatic move – Diamond’s special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Concord Acquisition Corp., agreed to double the valuation for U.S.-based stablecoin issuer, Circle – shows just how big the stakes are as Wall Street veterans place their bets on the future of finance. Read here.

      Algorand Pushes for Ethereum Compatibility With $20M Incentive Program

      Algorand is putting up $20 million in funding to accelerate development in its ecosystem, according to an announcement by Algorand Foundation CEO Staci Warden at the ETHDenver conference. Foundation officials said $10 million in grants would go to developers that can provide solutions for Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, a key cog for emerging networks looking to woo established projects. For Algorand, EVM compatibility means applications that are built on Ethereum or other Ethereum-compatible chains can also execute on Algorand. Read more here.

