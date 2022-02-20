Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Market Buzz

Lehman Brothers Bargain Hunter Bob Diamond Now Paying Up for Crypto



Bob Diamond made his reputation on Wall Street by boldly buying key assets from Lehman Brothers at a bargain price following the subprime mortgage crisis, back when he was the president of the giant British bank Barclays. Now he’s paying top dollar to try to replicate that success in the digital assets market. His latest dramatic move – Diamond’s special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Concord Acquisition Corp., agreed to double the valuation for U.S.-based stablecoin issuer, Circle – shows just how big the stakes are as Wall Street veterans place their bets on the future of finance. Read here.

