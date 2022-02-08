Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

International Buzz

Tesla’s Bitcoin Strategy Is Working, Annual Report Suggests



Today will mark one year since Tesla first revealed it bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin. And per Tesla, which published its 10-K, a detailed annual report that all public companies must file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it's dabbling in Bitcoin has earned it a net profit of $27 million. As of December 31, Tesla had made $128 million in profit by selling some of the Bitcoin it bought early last year, but that it has also recorded a loss of $101 million on its position. However, there's more to this. Read more here.

