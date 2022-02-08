MARKET NEWS

    Last Updated : February 08, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets surge as Bitcoin, Ethereum, DOGE in green


      In rupee terms, Bitcoin rose 4.99 percent to trade at Rs 34,63,627, while Ethereum rose 4.71 percent to Rs 2,47,353.5. Cardano rose 9.56 percent to Rs 97.77 and Avalanche rose 5.06 percent to Rs 6,518.7. Polkadot gained 4.03 percent to Rs 1,768.09 and Litecoin was up 10 percent to Rs 10,800.1 in the last 24 hours. Tether rose 0.43 percent to Rs 78.6. Memecoin SHIB rose 12.75 percent, while Dogecoin increased 5.43 percent to trade at Rs 12.86. Terra (LUNA) rose by 8.25 percent to Rs 4,675.15. Read more here.

    • International Buzz

      Tesla’s Bitcoin Strategy Is Working, Annual Report Suggests


      Today will mark one year since Tesla first revealed it bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin. And per Tesla, which published its 10-K, a detailed annual report that all public companies must file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it's dabbling in Bitcoin has earned it a net profit of $27 million. As of December 31, Tesla had made $128 million in profit by selling some of the Bitcoin it bought early last year, but that it has also recorded a loss of $101 million on its position. However, there's more to this. Read more here.

    • NFT Buzz

      DeFi Trading Platform FODL Giving Away $1M in Bored Ape Ethereum NFTs


      DeFi-leveraged trading platform FODL is giving away a combined 25 NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Club and the Bored Ape Kennel Club. It's giving away around $1 million worth of Bored Ape Kennel Club (BAKC) and Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs. That's 24 BAKC NFTs and 1 BAYC NFT. Currently, BAKC NFTs have an estimated minimum value, or floor price, of about 8.6 Ethereum or $27,000. BAYC NFTs have a floor price of about 100 ETH ($316,000). Read here.

    • Regulatory Central

      North Korean Nuclear Weapons Programme Financed in Crypto: Report

      North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes rely heavily on revenue from cyberattacks and cryptocurrency exchanges, according to a United Nations report seen by Reuters. “According to a member state, DPRK cyber actors stole more than $50 million between 2020 and mid-2021 from at least three cryptocurrency exchanges in North America, Europe, and Asia,” the report said. Read more here.

    tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #DeFi #MC essentials #NFT

