Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more

This crypto winter will be long, cold and harsh

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency assets are notoriously volatile, routinely suffering large drops of 50 percent or more. This doesn't seem to bother the diehard believers in crypto too much, who have become used to declines of this magnitude. They simply use the decline to buy more. Even so, there are still a lot of people in the space who remember "crypto winter", the period between early 2018 and mid-2020 when prices went down and stayed down, and much of the innovation in crypto came to a halt. So, the question is: What do we make of the recent gyrations in the space, with the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index down some 60 percent from its peak in early November? Does this mark the beginning of a new, long winter after a short spring or is it just a pause that refreshes?