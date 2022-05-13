Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more

Policy Central

Global crypto regulation body likely in next year, top official says





Global market regulators are likely to launch a joint body within the next year to better coordinate cryptocurrency rules, a senior watchdog official has said. Ashley Alder, chair of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) said the boom in digital currencies such as bitcoin was one of the three main areas authorities were now focused on, alongside COVID and climate change. "If you look at the risks we need to address, they are multiple and there is a wall of worry about this (crypto) in the conversations at an institutional level," Alder said during an online conference organised by the OMFIF thinktank on Thursday. Read more here.