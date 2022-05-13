English
    Last Updated : May 13, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs to help you jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today on May 13: Bitcoin, Ether recover from lows; Market volume soars over 800%

    • Crypto news

      Crypto meltdown deepens as stablecoin Tether drops below dollar peg

    • Policy Central

      Global crypto regulation body likely in next year, top official says


      Global market regulators are likely to launch a joint body within the next year to better coordinate cryptocurrency rules, a senior watchdog official has said. Ashley Alder, chair of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) said the boom in digital currencies such as bitcoin was one of the three main areas authorities were now focused on, alongside COVID and climate change. "If you look at the risks we need to address, they are multiple and there is a wall of worry about this (crypto) in the conversations at an institutional level," Alder said during an online conference organised by the OMFIF thinktank on Thursday. Read more here.

    • NFT Buzz

      NFTs Started ‘a Digital Art Renaissance.’ It’s Far From Over


      Digital art was born in the 1960s, but the 2020s will surely go down as the era when the medium came into its own, and turned the art industry upside down in the process. Technology, in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) such as CryptoPunks, has played a key role in disrupting traditional art-market dynamics. Online marketplaces and platforms have enabled artists to dispense with gatekeepers, birthing a billion-dollar business that favours creators. Read more here.

