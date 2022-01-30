Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin and more

Corporate Buzz

Diem is dead, but Facebook isn't done with crypto



Facebook had announced its grand crypto plan on June 18, 2019: a "borderless global currency" called Libra, backed by a "collection of low-volatility assets like bank deposits and government securities, in currencies from stable and reputable central banks". In other words: a stablecoin. On the same day, Facebook announced a crypto wallet called Calibra to hold your Libra. Two years and seven months later, Facebook is called Meta, Libra is called Diem, and Diem is reportedly selling off all its assets. Read more here.

