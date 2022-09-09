Top cryptocurrency news on September 9: Ether up 2%, GameStop partners with FTX, and more

Big Story

Video Game Retailer GameStop Partners With Crypto Marketplace FTX

GameStop Corp on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and a partnership with FTX US to increase its presence in the cryptocurrency space, sending the video game retailer's shares up 10 per cent in extended trading. The company will start selling FTX gift cards at some of its stores as part of the partnership, financial terms of which were not disclosed. GameStop launched a digital wallet earlier this year that it said would enable transactions in a marketplace it is building for gamers and others to buy, sell and trade non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Read details here

