Last Updated : September 09, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
Top cryptocurrency news on September 9: Ether up 2%, GameStop partners with FTX, and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin in red, Ether up 2%
Major cryptocurrencies showed a mixed trend early on September 9 as the global crypto market cap rose 1.36 percent to $984.43 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume dropped 1.24 percent to $71.70 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.57 billion, 10.56 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $65.56 billion, which is 91.44 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh. It's dominance is currently 37.62 percent, a decrease of 0.31 percent over the day, according to CoinMarkeCap. Read full here
Big Story
Video Game Retailer GameStop Partners With Crypto Marketplace FTX
GameStop Corp on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and a partnership with FTX US to increase its presence in the cryptocurrency space, sending the video game retailer's shares up 10 per cent in extended trading. The company will start selling FTX gift cards at some of its stores as part of the partnership, financial terms of which were not disclosed. GameStop launched a digital wallet earlier this year that it said would enable transactions in a marketplace it is building for gamers and others to buy, sell and trade non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Read details here
Crypto Buzz
Singapore’s Lee Family Scions Make Crypto Push With New Funds
Whampoa Group, a multi-family office anchored by principals from the Lee family that founded Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. and Amy Lee, the niece of the city-state’s founding prime minister, wants to spin out its asset-management business for digital investments. It plans to raise $50 million for a crypto-related hedge fund, and is seeking to deploy $100 million for a venture capital fund in the same space, Whampoa’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Shawn Chan said in an interview. Take a look