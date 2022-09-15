English
    Last Updated : September 15, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News on September 15: Ethereum Merge is finally here, Do Kwon faces arrest, NFTs and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Ethereum Merge is finally here

      The Ethereum network is about to get a lot more interesting. The impending Ethereum (ETH) Merge is a massive upgrade that will help the blockchain run efficiently while adding new features. And unlike last time, there’s no worrying about backward compatibility or frozen upgrades. Once the hard fork activates, it’s a clean break. But what does this all mean? Read full here

    • Big Story

      South Korea 'cryptocrash' boss faces arrest warrant

      A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon - who co-founded the company behind the Terra Luna and TerraUSD cryptocurrencies. Their spectacular collapse earlier this year spooked investors and saw the values of major tokens plummet.Prosecutors believe that Terraform Labs, which is registered in Singapore, had violated capital market rules. Read details here

    • NFT Buzz

      Melania Trump launches Christmas ornaments, NFTs to help foster kids

      Melania Trump, the wife of former US President Donald Trump, has launched a line of handcrafted Christmas ornaments and animated NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) to celebrate the season. While launching the limited-edition decorations and NFTs, the former first lady stated that she was "filled with hope" and was "inspired" by American spirit and experience. Take a look

    tags #Bitcoin Price Today #crypto news #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum #MC essentials

