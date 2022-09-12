Top Cryptocurrency News on September 12: Bitcoin rally cools, Ethereum blockchain set for overhaul, and more

Market Buzz

Bitcoin and Binance Coin rise

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 12 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.14 percent to $1.07 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume decreased 2.77 percent to $70.99 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.13 billion, 7.19 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was at $64.84 billion, which is 91.34 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read full here

