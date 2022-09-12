English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Last Updated : September 12, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News on September 12: Bitcoin rally cools, Ethereum blockchain set for overhaul, and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin and Binance Coin rise

      Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 12 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.14 percent to $1.07 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume decreased 2.77 percent to $70.99 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.13 billion, 7.19 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was at $64.84 billion, which is 91.34 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read full here

    • Big Story

      Ethereum blockchain set for ‘monumental’ overhaul

      An army of computer programmers scattered across the globe is set to attempt one of the biggest software upgrades the crypto sector has ever seen this week to reduce its environmentally unfriendly energy consumption.Developers have spent years working on a more energy-efficient version of the Ethereum blockchain, a digital ledger that underpins a multibillion-dollar ecosystem of cryptocurrencies, digital tokens (NFTs), games and apps. Read details here

    • Crypto Rally

      Bitcoin Rally Cools Ahead of CPI Data

      A rally in Bitcoin is cooling as traders await US inflation data and monitor a seminal upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain, events that could stir volatility in cryptocurrency markets. The largest token rose as much as 3.3% on Monday, briefly scaling $22,000 before falling back to trade little changed as of 1:16 p.m. in Tokyo. Ether along with smaller coins like Cardano and Solana were on the back foot. Read more [Bloomberg]

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

