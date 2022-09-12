Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 12: Bitcoin and Binance Coin rise

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 12 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.14 percent to $1.07 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume decreased 2.77 percent to $70.99 billion over the last 24 hours.The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.13 billion, 7.19 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was at $64.84 billion, which is 91.34 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 18 lakh. Its dominance is currently 39.49 percent, which is an increase of 0.43 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.At 7:40 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|18,20,000
|3.15%
|Ethereum
|1,45000
|1.75%
|Tether
|83.16
|-0.92%
|Cardano
|40.7000
|0.36%
|Binance Coin
|24,436
|2.66%
|XRP
|28.9100
|-1.36%
|Polkadot
|632.00
|0.15%
|Dogecoin
|5.2201
|-1.5%