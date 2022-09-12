English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 12: Bitcoin and Binance Coin rise

    The total crypto market volume decreased 2.77 percent to $70.99 billion over the last 24 hours.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 12, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 12 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.14 percent to $1.07 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume decreased 2.77 percent to $70.99 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.13 billion, 7.19 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was at $64.84 billion, which is 91.34 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 18 lakh. Its dominance is currently 39.49 percent, which is an increase of 0.43 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    At 7:40 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin18,20,0003.15%
    Ethereum1,450001.75%
    Tether83.16-0.92%
    Cardano40.70000.36%
    Binance Coin24,4362.66%
    XRP28.9100-1.36%
    Polkadot632.000.15%
    Dogecoin5.2201-1.5%
