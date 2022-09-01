Top cryptocurrency news on September 1: Bitcoin at Rs 16.70 lakh, Centre awaits global signal on crypto ban and more

Market Buzz

Bitcoin at Rs 16.70 lakh



Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 1 as the global crypto market cap declined 2.09 percent to $975.54 billion over the previous day. The total crypto market volume rose 10.81 percent to $67.52 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $5.27 billion, 7.81 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $60.92 billion, which is 90.92 percent of the crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.70 lakh. It dominates 39.29 percent of the market, an increase of 0.11 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read more here.

