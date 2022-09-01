Last Updated : September 01, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
Top cryptocurrency news on September 1: Bitcoin at Rs 16.70 lakh, Centre awaits global signal on crypto ban and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum and tether to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Bitcoin at Rs 16.70 lakh
Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 1 as the global crypto market cap declined 2.09 percent to $975.54 billion over the previous day. The total crypto market volume rose 10.81 percent to $67.52 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $5.27 billion, 7.81 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $60.92 billion, which is 90.92 percent of the crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.70 lakh. It dominates 39.29 percent of the market, an increase of 0.11 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read more here.
Big Story
Centre awaits global signal on crypto ban
The Union government is awaiting an internationally acceptable solution to track and curb clandestine so-called wallet-to-wallet transfers of cryptocurrency before banning them in India, with both the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) agreeing on their destabilising impact on the country’s financial stability, two officials aware of the matter said. Currently, cryptocurrencies are unregulated in India. (Hindustan Times)
Blockchain
Web3 founders must answer tough questions as FOMO dies out
The fear of missing out (FOMO) factor which led many entrepreneurs to start up in Web3 and venture capitalists to invest in these firms last year, is now almost over, as the sector is grappling to build decentralised solutions for real-life problems amid funding winter. Take a look.
Football and Crypto
Crypto.com ditches $495 million sponsorship deal with Champions League: Report
Crypto.com has pulled out of a massive sponsorship deal with the European Champions League (UEFA) at the "last moment" earlier this summer, SportBusiness reported today. The deal was reportedly going to run for five seasons and would have cost the crypto exchange roughly 100 million euros per season, or $99 million a year, making the now-lost overall deal worth a hefty $495 million. (Decrypt)
Crypto Buzz
Vauld proposes to set up Committee of Creditors
Following its last hearing, cryptocurrency lending platform Vauld reached out to its customers seeking their interest to be a part of a proposed Committee of Creditors (CoC), to whom it owes money. Over the last two months, Vauld had halted withdrawals, suspended operations citing financial troubles, announced a possible acquisition by London-based crypto lender Nexo and lately came under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over accusations of assisting in financial fraud. Read details here.