Top Cryptocurrency News on October 4: Bitcoin in green, Kim Kardashian paying $1.26 million fine, and more

Kim Kardashian to pay $1.3 million to SEC over crypto touting

Kim Kardashian will pay $1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that she broke US rules by touting a crypto token without disclosing she was paid for the promotion. The SEC said Kardashian was paid $250,000 to post on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens, a crypto asset offered by EthereumMax. Khardashian didn’t admit or deny the regulator’s allegations in settling the case. The SEC has frequently warned that celebrities touting cryptocurrencies that it deems securities need to make clear to investors if they’re paid for the backing. In 2018, the regulator fined Boxer Floyd Mayweather and music producer DJ Khaled for failing to disclose payments they received for hyping initial coin offerings. Take a look