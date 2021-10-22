Top cryptocurrency news on October 22: Major developments in Bitcoin, cryptos and regulations

Market Buzz

Bitcoin trading above Rs 48 lakh



Cryptocurrencies traded mostly in the red so far on October 22. The global crypto market cap stood at $2.58 trillion, 1.51 percent down over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached $124.08 billion with a 10.70 percent increase. Bitcoin traded at Rs 48,97,000 lakh with a dominance of 45.94 percent, a decrease of 0.53 percent over the day, around 9am. The cryptocurrency hit its record high of over Rs 50 lakh on October 21. Read full story here.

