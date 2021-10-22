MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : October 22, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 22: Major developments in Bitcoin, cryptos and regulations

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 48 lakh

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 48 lakh


    Cryptocurrencies traded mostly in the red so far on October 22. The global crypto market cap stood at $2.58 trillion, 1.51 percent down over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached $124.08 billion with a 10.70 percent increase. Bitcoin traded at Rs 48,97,000 lakh with a dominance of 45.94 percent, a decrease of 0.53 percent over the day, around 9am. The cryptocurrency hit its record high of over Rs 50 lakh on October 21. Read full story here.

  • Big Story

    Crypto startup FTX Trading valued at $25 billion after mega funding round


    Crypto firm FTX Trading raised fresh capital at a valuation of $25 billion from a clutch of big-name venture capital investors, making it one of the most richly-valued crypto startups in the world. The financing, led by investors, including Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, Temasek and Tiger Global, and other investors at a valuation of $18 billion. Read details here.

  • Regulation

    SEBI bans investment advisors from advising on unregulated instruments, including digital gold and crypto


    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on October 21 announced that investment advisors are barred from advising on unregulated instruments. This effectively bans the investment advisors from advising on cryptocurrencies, digital gold and other unregulated products. Read more here.

  • Analysis

    Investors flee gold for cryptocurrencies as inflation worries perk up (PRO)


    Investors are dumping gold for cryptocurrencies as inflation picks up, fleeing a metal historically touted as a store of value to buy digital assets little more than a decade old. More than $10 billion has been pulled from the biggest gold exchange traded fund this year and funds’ physical gold hoards have also been selling down, according to Bloomberg data. Read here.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.