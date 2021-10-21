MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Crypto startup FTX Trading valued at $25 billion after mega funding round

The financing, led by investors including Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, Temasek and Tiger Global, is a continuation of an earlier Series B funding round from July, when the two-year-old startup raised $1 billion from SoftBank, Temasek and other investors at a valuation of $18 billion.

Reuters
October 21, 2021 / 07:53 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Crypto firm FTX Trading raised fresh capital at a valuation of $25 billion from a clutch of big-name venture capital investors, making it one of the most richly-valued crypto startups in the world.

The financing, led by investors including Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, Temasek and Tiger Global, is a continuation of an earlier Series B funding round from July, when the two-year-old startup raised $1 billion from SoftBank, Temasek and other investors at a valuation of $18 billion.

The latest $420-million funding round, which attracted 69 investors, comes at a time when cryptocurrencies are facing tighter regulatory scrutiny in the United States and around the world.

Founded by crypto entrepreneurs Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang and headquartered in the Bahamas, FTX is the owner and operator of the FTX.com cryptocurrency exchange that caters to a wide customer base including retail investors, family offices and institutional investors.

The platform is currently not available to residents in the United States.

Close

FTX also counts celebrity couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen among its backers.

In a statement on Thursday, FTX said its user base has grown 48 percent since its July fundraise and its average trade volume has surged 75 percent, averaging about $14 billion per day in daily volumes.
Reuters
Tags: #Business #cryptocurrency #FTX Trading
first published: Oct 21, 2021 07:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.