Top Cryptocurrency News on October 14: A record year for crypto hacking, NFT projects under investigation, and more

Bored Ape and other NFT projects under federal investigation

A report from Bloomberg on October 11 aims towards the NFT market getting into trouble. It cites a familiar source, suggesting that the Bored Ape project and other NFTs might be looked over in assumptions of violating federal policies. Yuga labs, the creator of multiple NFT projects, says it looks at the brighter side of the whole scenario. The underlying investing is to check the possibility of illegal fundraising. Multiple sources suggest that the ongoing investing is not limited to just Yuga labs. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a probe against the NFT market. Yuga labs projects seem to be a part of the investigation to check whether the NFTs are more akin to stocks. The SEC is also looking at illegal trading of digital assets. In March 2022, anonymous sources pointed out a possible investigation from the SEC against NFT creators and marketplaces. It stated that the investigation might be to check whether NFTs are being used to raise funds in the name of traditional securities.