Top cryptocurrency news on November 02: Top cryptocurrency news on November 02: $500bn asset manager offers Bitcoin custody, Coinbase supports Ripple against SEC, MakerDAO founder dead, and more

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase petitions to file amicus curiae brief against the SEC



Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has petitioned a federal court to file an amicus curiae brief intending to support Ripple (XRP) in its fight against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), contending that the regulator has failed to keep up pace with the digital assets industry. Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s chief legal officer stated that the Constitution guarantees that government agencies cannot condemn conduct as a violation of law without providing fair notice that the conduct is illegal and that by suing sellers of XRP tokens after making public statements signalling that those transactions were lawful, the SEC has lost sight of this bedrock principle. Read details here

