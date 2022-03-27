Top Cryptocurrency News on March 27: The biggest moves in cryptos, policy and more

NFTs Go Green

How to save the Amazon? Brazil company says NFTs are the answer



A Brazilian company that owns 410 square kilometres (158 square miles) of Amazon rainforest is offering a new way to fund conservation: selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that allow buyers to sponsor the preservation of specific areas of jungle. NFTs are a kind of crypto asset that exploded in popularity in 2021, with a unique digital signature guaranteeing they are one of a kind. Other efforts to fund conservation via NFTs include plans for a South African wildlife reserve. Read more here.

