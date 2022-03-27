Cryptocurrency Prices Today March 27: Bitcoin trades flat, Ethereum inches higher

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose to over 1 percent to $2.01 trillion from $1.99 trillion over the last 24 hours, while trading volumes dropped nearly 31 percent to $60.94 billion from $88.28 billion.

The total volume in DeFi on March 27 stood at $8.80 billion, 14.59% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $46.45 billion, which is 76.97 percent of the total cryptocurrency market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.01%, a decrease of 0.28% over the day. The world’s largest cryptocurrency traded at $44,689.50 levels in early deals on Sunday.

In rupee terms, Bitcoin was trading flat at Rs 34,44,056 while Ethereum advanced 0.7 percent to Rs 2,43,312.5.

Cardano rose nearly 4 percent to trade at Rs 88.40 and Avalanche climbed over 2 percent to Rs 6,667.69. Polkadot added 2.6 percent at Rs 1,622.01 and Litecoin rose 1 percent to Rs 9,673 in the last 24 hours. Tether lost 0.55 percent at Rs 77.26.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 34,44,056 -0.01% Ethereum 2,43,312.5 0.71% Tether 77.26 -0.55% Cardano 88.40 3.74% Binance Coin 32,228.89 1.56% XRP 64.59 0.61% Polkadot 1,622.01 2.59% Dogecoin 10.57 3.83%