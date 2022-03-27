English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today March 27: Bitcoin trades flat, Ethereum inches higher

    The total volume in DeFi on March 27 stood at $8.80 billion, 14.59% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $46.45 billion, which is 76.97 percent of the total cryptocurrency market 24-hour volume.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 27, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST

    The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose to over 1 percent to $2.01 trillion from $1.99 trillion over the last 24 hours, while trading volumes dropped nearly 31 percent to $60.94 billion from $88.28 billion.

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.01%, a decrease of 0.28% over the day. The world’s largest cryptocurrency traded at $44,689.50 levels in early deals on Sunday.

    In rupee terms, Bitcoin was trading flat at Rs 34,44,056 while Ethereum advanced 0.7 percent to Rs 2,43,312.5.

    Cardano rose nearly 4 percent to trade at Rs 88.40 and Avalanche climbed over 2 percent to Rs 6,667.69. Polkadot added 2.6 percent at Rs 1,622.01 and Litecoin rose 1 percent to Rs 9,673 in the last 24 hours. Tether lost 0.55 percent at Rs 77.26.

    As of 8.02 am on March 27, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin34,44,056-0.01%
    Ethereum2,43,312.50.71%
    Tether77.26-0.55%
    Cardano88.403.74%
    Binance Coin32,228.891.56%
    XRP64.590.61%
    Polkadot1,622.012.59%
    Dogecoin10.573.83%
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bitcoin #crypto trading #cryptocurrency #Dogecoin #Ethereum
    first published: Mar 27, 2022 08:36 am
