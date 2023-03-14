Top cryptocurrency news on March 14: USD Coin regains $1 peg, EU on alert after SVB collapse & more

Market Buzz

Bitcoin, Ether surge over 10% in trade, experts say correlation between digital assets and broader financial markets increasing



The US Government's decision to provide a safety net for SVB depositors has led to a surge in the value of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether and Dogecoin and the market capitalisation breaking the $1 trillion ceiling.

Market participants and industry experts opine that the surge in cryptocurrency prices reflects the growing correlation between the broader financial market and digital currencies. Experts suggest that this correlation is expected, given the impact of hundreds of billions of dollars, where investors tend to rush towards safer havens, such as gold or cryptocurrencies, in such cases. However, this event cannot be seen as a singular factor to derive the correlation between cryptocurrencies and the broader financial market, according to them. Read full here

