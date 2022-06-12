Top cryptocurrency news on June 12: Crypto market in red; Bitcoin, Ethereum slump big, CEA echoes RBI's advice and more

Regulatory Watch

Crypto regulation efforts need to keep pace with market growth, says Bank of Canada official



Noting that the number of Canadians who own crypto assets is growing rapidly and many people may not understand the risk of investing in products like Bitcoin, Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers told Reuters that crypto regulation efforts need to keep pace with market growth. "This is an area that is still small, but it's growing really rapidly. And it is largely unregulated. We don't want to wait until it gets a lot larger before we bring regulatory controls in place," Rogers said. The issue is growing more pressing as crypto assets become integrated into Canada's financial system, increasing the risk that crypto shocks - like the recent price plunge - could end up hitting the broader financial system. (Reuters)

