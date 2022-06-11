Top cryptocurrency news on June 11: RBI reiterates 'risky' crypto stance, Mastercard opens NFT purchases via cards and more

Theft Aware

OpenSea to step up efforts in preventing scams, thefts



Days after NFT trading platform OpenSea’s former executive was charged for insider trading of the digital assets, the company’s co-founder and CEO Derin Finzer has committed to step up efforts in preventing thefts, scams, and IP infringements on the marketplace. Finzer in a blog post said while plagiarism, IP infringements, and thefts are prohibited under OpenSea’s Terms, “at our scale, comprehensive policies aren’t enough”. He said the company recently launched a new verification system that identifies authentic accounts and content more prominently to keep scammers out and that OpenSea’s copy mint prevention system is the most sophisticated spam and fraud reduction tool the company has built. Read more here

