Last Updated : July 16, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News on July 16: Clients of crypto lender Celsius face long wait over fate of their funds
The top headlines and updates on crypto prices and exchanges.
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 16: Bitcoin trades over Rs 16 lakh
Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 16. The global crypto market-cap rose by 0.71 percent to $929.85 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume dropped 9.88 percent to $64.00 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.32 billion which is 9.88 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $58.23 billion, which is 90.99 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.84 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.51 percent, an increase of 0.16 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
