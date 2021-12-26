MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : December 26, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on December 26: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today:Market cap falls 1.38%, Ethereum, Cardano in the green


    Bitcoin fell marginally by 0.86 percent to trade at Rs 39,78,662, while Ethereum (Rs 3,22,000.1) increased 0.94 percent. Cardano (Rs 114.96) increased 4.3 percent. Avalanche (Rs 9,093.9) surged 0.47 percent, Polkadot (Rs 2,312.32) rose 3.69 percent, and Litecoin (Rs 12,500) decreased 1.82 percent over the last 24 hours. Tether dipped 0.14 percent to trade at Rs 78.7. Read more here.

  • International Buzz

    Planning for a Better Breed of DOGE: Dogecoin Foundation Lays Out First-Ever Roadmap


    The Dogecoin Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to support the development of the memecoin through advocacy, has launched its first-ever roadmap detailing a number of new projects. The foundation announced a Dogecoin “trailmap” which explores eight projects including the launch of LibDogecoin and GigaWallet. This is the first roadmap released by the foundation in its eight-year history. Read more here.

  • Regulatory Central

    Big Four ask employees to disclose this year's crypto investments


    As part of their annual risk-assessment process, the Big Four firms have asked their executives and partners to provide details of investments in non-fungible tokens or other crypto assets. In at least two of the firms - Deloitte and PwC - partners have been told to disclose investments as small as ₹10 in such assets, said people with knowledge of the matter. The firms fear conflict of interest if partners or any of their family members have bought crypto assets. Read more here.

  • NFT Mania

    Google Trends data shows interest in ‘NFT’ is now greater than ‘crypto’


    Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are all the rage and one of the most popular search item in 2021. Data from Google Trends reveals that for the first time global searches for the term “NFT” appear to have surpassed that for “Crypto”. Read more here.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.