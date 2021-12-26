Top cryptocurrency news on December 26: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

Regulatory Central

Big Four ask employees to disclose this year's crypto investments





As part of their annual risk-assessment process, the Big Four firms have asked their executives and partners to provide details of investments in non-fungible tokens or other crypto assets. In at least two of the firms - Deloitte and PwC - partners have been told to disclose investments as small as ₹10 in such assets, said people with knowledge of the matter. The firms fear conflict of interest if partners or any of their family members have bought crypto assets. Read more here.