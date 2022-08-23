Top cryptocurrency news on August 23: Bitcoin at Rs 17.80 lakh, PayPal joins Coinbase TRUST network, Ethereum Merge and more

Market Buzz

Bitcoin at Rs 17.80 lakh



Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 23. The global crypto market cap was $1.03 trillion, which is a 0.01 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $70.74 billion, which makes a 19.05 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.43 billion, 7.67 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was at $63.92 billion, which is 90.37 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17.80 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.84 percent, a fall of 0.25 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read more here.

