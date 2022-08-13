Top cryptocurrency news on August 13: Bitcoin, ethereum inch higher; OpenSea changes NFT policy and more

NFT Buzz

OpenSea changes stolen NFT policy following user outcry



With NFT scams on the rise, Web3 platforms are increasingly forced to grapple with identifying and managing stolen assets. As the largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea has borne the brunt of this Web3 responsibility but its policy of blocking flagged assets has received considerable backlash, especially for punishing users who didn't know that they were buying stolen NFTs. In response, OpenSea announced on Twitter on August 10 that it will change the way it handles NFT assets that are reported as stolen. OpenSea would previously block stolen assets from being bought, sold, or transferred on its platform as it investigated each case, which meant an indefinite hold on accessing such NFTs and their respective worth.