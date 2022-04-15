Top Cryptocurrency News on April 15: The biggest moves in cryptos, exchanges, policy and more

Crypto fraud

Crypto fraudsters have 'special place in hell': Kraken MD for Europe



Curtis Ting worked with the FBI for eight years before joining Kraken as managing director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He was referring to a recent Money Box exposé in which Graeme Stagg, 77, had over 800,000 pounds taken from him. "Frankly there's a special place in hell reserved for scammers and fraudsters who try to rob the vulnerable and the elderly," he said. Take a look.

