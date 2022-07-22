English
    Last Updated : July 22, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News July 22: Bitcoin hovers around Rs 18 lakh, ex-Coinbase manager charged in insider trading case, and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin hovers at Rs 18 lakh

      The global crypto market cap increased 1.89 percent to $1.05 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume declined 19.36 percent to $76.17 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.65 billion, 8.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $$68.91 billion, which is 90.47% percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18.98 lakh, with a dominance of 42.04 percent. This is a 0.64 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read full here

    • Big Story

      US charges ex-Coinbase manager in first crypto insider trading case


      A former product manager at Coinbase Global and two others have been charged with wire fraud in the first insider trading case involving the cryptocurrency, U.S. prosecutors in Manhattan said on Thursday. Ishan Wahi, the product manager at the cryptocurrency exchange, and his brother Nikhil Wahi were arrested in Seattle on Thursday. They and a third defendant, their friend Sameer Ramani, who remains at large, also face cvil charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Read details here

    • Invest

      Crypto exchange KuCoin raises $10 million from Susquehanna International Group


      Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin raised $10 million in a strategic investment from Susquehanna International Group (SIG), one of the largest quantitative trading firms. Both the firms have partnered to incubate blockchain startups and build KuCoin Tokens and KuCoin Community Chain ecosystem. This comes a few weeks after the sudden crash of short format video app Chingari’s Gari token which started from KuCoin’s platform, which held the highest number of tokens. KuCoin will utilise the fresh capital to upgrade its platform infrastructure, global expansion and hiring, and enhance its product lineup. The exchange has 300 job openings to be filled at present. Take a look

