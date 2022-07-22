Top Cryptocurrency News July 22: Bitcoin hovers around Rs 18 lakh, ex-Coinbase manager charged in insider trading case, and more

Big Story

US charges ex-Coinbase manager in first crypto insider trading case



A former product manager at Coinbase Global and two others have been charged with wire fraud in the first insider trading case involving the cryptocurrency, U.S. prosecutors in Manhattan said on Thursday. Ishan Wahi, the product manager at the cryptocurrency exchange, and his brother Nikhil Wahi were arrested in Seattle on Thursday. They and a third defendant, their friend Sameer Ramani, who remains at large, also face cvil charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Read details here

