business Tipping with Bitcoin on Twitter Fintech company Strike has outsourced its API to Twitter to facilitate payments through the Lightning Network. Twitter has, hence, launched a tipping option allowing fans to tip their favourite artists and content creators. This could be a game-changer in the payments and remittances industry. Twitter co-founder, Jack Dorsey has time and again shown an inclination towards leveraging the bitcoin network and this could only just be the beginning. Watch this video to know more. #bitcoin #twitter #lightningnetwork