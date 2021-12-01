MARKET NEWS

business

Tipping with Bitcoin on Twitter

Fintech company Strike has outsourced its API to Twitter to facilitate payments through the Lightning Network. Twitter has, hence, launched a tipping option allowing fans to tip their favourite artists and content creators. This could be a game-changer in the payments and remittances industry. Twitter co-founder, Jack Dorsey has time and again shown an inclination towards leveraging the bitcoin network and this could only just be the beginning. Watch this video to know more. #bitcoin #twitter #lightningnetwork

