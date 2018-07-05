App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 06:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Spain administration bats for blockchain in governance

According to public documents, the said proposal suggests that the government should introduce blockchain "with the aim of improving internal processes and [providing] traceability, robustness and transparency in decision making.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In order to operate the country's public administration more efficiently, Spain’s ruling party is batting for blockchain technology for government operations.

Last week, the Congress of Deputies, the lower chamber of the Spanish Parliament, received a blockchain-related proposal from the Popular Party. The proposal was submitted by nearly 133 deputies of the popular party. According to public documents, the said proposal suggests that the government should introduce blockchain "with the aim of improving internal processes and [providing] traceability, robustness and transparency in decision making.

The document further sated:

"Blockchain will encourage greater control, traceability and transparency in the processes if it gets introduced in administrative concessions, contracting or internal processes. Not only this, the use of this technology can also bring extra revenue to the Administration through the promotion of new models of exchange of rights in sectors such as logistics, tourism or infrastructure. "

With the aim to encourage the creation of specialised employment and also to increase productivity the lawmakers recommended building public and private blockchain models. This step will help in favouring secondary markets for goods and services that lower costs as reported by Coindesk.

The proposal also recommended that training should be facilitated to the developers by the government. This in turn will improve their implementation as much as possible.

The said proposal did not outline any specific plans or a timeline on how to actually launch these plans. The proposal was only demanding the support for blockchain technology use.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 06:51 pm

tags #blockchain #Spain #Trending News

