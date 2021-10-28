MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Shiba Inu price skyrockets after Change.org petition seeks Robinhood listing

Shiba Inu price skyrocketed to $0.00008456, up 72.62 percent, from the day before.

Moneycontrol News
October 28, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST
The record-breaking high comes after a Change.org petition urged crypto trading platform Robinhood to list Shiba Inu.

The record-breaking high comes after a Change.org petition urged crypto trading platform Robinhood to list Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu prices surged to record highs despite a snub from cryptocurrency enthusiast Elon Musk. The parody cryptocurrency is up over 70 percent over the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu price skyrocketed to $0.00008456, up 72.62 percent from the day before, according to CoinMarket Cap. The Dogecoin inspired meme coin remains the 11th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $32 billion.

The record-breaking high comes after a Change.org petition urged crypto trading platform Robinhood to list Shiba Inu. At the time of writing this copy, the petition started by one Tristan Luke has received over three lakh signatures.

Read | Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Cardano, XRP shed nearly 10%

"Gaining new ground by the day. Shiba has just been listed on Binance, and its momentum grows by the hour. Half the questions when we log into trading forums ask "How can I buy Shiba!??" Let's encourage Robinhood to be the first traditional brokerage to get on this train!" the petition states.

Close

Related stories

Meanwhile, Musk recently revealed that he does not own a single Shiba Inu token.

Taking to Twitter, Musk said, "Out of curiosity, I acquired some ASCII hash strings called “Bitcoin, Ethereum & Doge”. That’s it. As I’ve said before, don’t bet the farm on crypto! True value is building products & providing services to your fellow human beings, not money in any form."

SHIB, the self-proclaimed "dogecoin killer", which was created in August 2020 by someone who uses the name Ryoshi, is modelled after Dogecoin. The coin has been named after the Japanese dog breed, Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu started with a supply of 1 quadrillion but the founder had locked 50 percent in Uniswap, then “burned” the other half to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin for safekeeping, according to the Shiba Inu website.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cryptocurrency #Dogecoin #Shiba Inu
first published: Oct 28, 2021 08:54 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.