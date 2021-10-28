Shiba Inu price skyrockets after Change.org petition seeks Robinhood listing

The record-breaking high comes after a Change.org petition urged crypto trading platform Robinhood to list Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu prices surged to record highs despite a snub from cryptocurrency enthusiast Elon Musk. The parody cryptocurrency is up over 70 percent over the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu price skyrocketed to $0.00008456, up 72.62 percent from the day before, according to CoinMarket Cap. The Dogecoin inspired meme coin remains the 11th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $32 billion.

The record-breaking high comes after a Change.org petition urged crypto trading platform Robinhood to list Shiba Inu. At the time of writing this copy, the petition started by one Tristan Luke has received over three lakh signatures.

Read | Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Cardano, XRP shed nearly 10%

"Gaining new ground by the day. Shiba has just been listed on Binance, and its momentum grows by the hour. Half the questions when we log into trading forums ask "How can I buy Shiba!??" Let's encourage Robinhood to be the first traditional brokerage to get on this train!" the petition states.

Meanwhile, Musk recently revealed that he does not own a single Shiba Inu token.

Taking to Twitter, Musk said, "Out of curiosity, I acquired some ASCII hash strings called “Bitcoin, Ethereum & Doge”. That’s it. As I’ve said before, don’t bet the farm on crypto! True value is building products & providing services to your fellow human beings, not money in any form."

SHIB, the self-proclaimed "dogecoin killer", which was created in August 2020 by someone who uses the name Ryoshi, is modelled after Dogecoin. The coin has been named after the Japanese dog breed, Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu started with a supply of 1 quadrillion but the founder had locked 50 percent in Uniswap, then “burned” the other half to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin for safekeeping, according to the Shiba Inu website.