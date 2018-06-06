App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Russian court overturns cryptocurrency media ban

Russia is in the process of drawing up and passing a regulatory framework to control and govern the cryptocurrency industry

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a report published by Coin Desk, a city court in St. Petersburg, Russia, has annulled a decision made in 2016 by a district court blocking access to bitcoininfo.ru to Russian residents. In a Tass report, the city court was quoted: “The St. Petersburg City Court quashed the decision of the district court to recognize the information posted on the Bitcoininfo.ru website.”

In July 2016, the Vyborg Court of St. Petersburg had received an application from the prosecutor’s office to block the website bitcoininfo.ru and had passed a judgement in the absence of the site owners. According to the case file, the prosecutor’s office had demanded to block the site due to the information on Cryptocurrencies that do not lend themselves to State control, promote the growth of a shadow economy and do not have certain consumer properties. The City Court of St. Petersburg had refused to consider the complaint of the owners. However, the Supreme Court overturned the decision and ordered the City Court to consider it.

Sarkis Darbinyan, the representative of bitcoininfo.ru told Tass that around 100 websites devoted to Cryptocurrencies were blocked. He claimed that the prosecutor’s applications are considered by the court without involving the site owners. He stated that bitcoininfo.ru did not receive any request for removal of objectionable information from the website. Also, he was surprised at the City Court’s refusal to accept appeals after blocking the websites.

Russia is in the process of drawing up and passing a regulatory framework to control and govern the Cryptocurrency industry. The government is planning to roll out the regulation covering initial coin offerings (ICOs) and trading of crypto tokens by this summer. According to a report published in RIA, the Bank of Russia said that it may now consider the option of allowing investors to exchange tokens issued under the proposed ICO framework with fiat currencies. However, crypto-to-crypto trading may not be permitted, in an effort to avoid "questionable" anonymous transactions.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 06:26 pm

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Russia

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.